Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $273.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will report $273.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $269.60 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $121.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $920.10 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.71. 1,566,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

