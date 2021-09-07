Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.54 Million

Brokerages expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) to announce $89.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.80 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year sales of $398.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.60 million to $399.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $458.64 million, with estimates ranging from $453.20 million to $473.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paycor HCM.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

NASDAQ:PYCR traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.59. 471,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,206. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

