$3.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report $3.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.64 billion. Corning reported sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $14.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.39 billion to $15.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

GLW stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,235,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. Corning has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.2% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 40.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $1,736,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

