Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SCMWY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Swisscom stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average of $56.10. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

