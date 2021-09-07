Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.270-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $706 million-$708 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.24 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.33. 2,913,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,617. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on COUP. Truist dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.92.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $156,320.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,526 shares in the company, valued at $615,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.