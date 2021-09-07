Prologis, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Prologis has raised its dividend payment by 31.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.65. 2,634,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,165. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $139.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

