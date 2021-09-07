Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 646 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank increased its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in The Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in The Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $330.16. The stock had a trading volume of 118,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,038. The company has a market cap of $348.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.