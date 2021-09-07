Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

HTLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.