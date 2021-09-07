$27.19 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post $27.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $57.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $112.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $121.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $130.88 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 31,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,707. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

