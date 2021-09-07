$27.19 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post $27.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $57.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $112.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $121.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $130.88 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 31,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,707. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.