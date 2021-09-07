$1.39 EPS Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to announce $1.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. ASGN reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASGN. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,210. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88. ASGN has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $114.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.20.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.