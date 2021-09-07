Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Plains GP posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 748,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 40,065 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,448. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,019.00 and a beta of 2.21. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

