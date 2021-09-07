Kin (KIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $155.12 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Kin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $155.12 million and approximately $13.62 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00058003 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00055983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00127237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00176177 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00079478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.