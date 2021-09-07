QANplatform Reaches Market Cap of $566,725.76 (QANX)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QANX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, QANplatform has traded up 45.3% against the dollar. QANplatform has a market cap of $566,725.76 and $665,431.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QANplatform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00148002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00044467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.74 or 0.00732416 BTC.

QANplatform Coin Profile

QANX is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 coins. QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com . QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform . QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

QANplatform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QANplatform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

