$297.80 Million in Sales Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to announce $297.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.00 million and the highest is $298.60 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $265.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

MWA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 36,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,393. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,484 shares of company stock worth $582,473 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 341,131 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 97,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,080,000 after buying an additional 308,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

