Analysts Set Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) PT at $59.33

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Nabeel Ahmed acquired 1,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $37,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,967.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,257 shares in the company, valued at $13,040,034.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,468 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

OM traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $51.33. 32,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,711. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

