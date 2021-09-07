Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 50,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,165 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 316,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,328,479. The stock has a market cap of $227.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,186 shares of company stock worth $956,254 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.