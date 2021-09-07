Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $482.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 91.6% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $9.41 on Thursday, hitting $581.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,323. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $594.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.