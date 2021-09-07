dForce Tops One Day Trading Volume of $100.91 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, dForce has traded up 44% against the US dollar. dForce has a market capitalization of $28.68 million and approximately $100.91 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00150681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00044778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $348.83 or 0.00741460 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

