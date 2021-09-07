Jupiter (JUP) Price Hits $0.0140

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $545,230.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00058917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00127756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00175996 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.55 or 0.07434880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,822.25 or 0.99474890 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.16 or 0.00884144 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

