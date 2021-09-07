Dent Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Dent has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $506.32 million and $139.77 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00059962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00149115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00044704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $349.12 or 0.00741722 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

