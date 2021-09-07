Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,862. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2163 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -104.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,406,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,622,000 after purchasing an additional 91,238 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,092,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,915,000 after acquiring an additional 534,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,216,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,545,000 after acquiring an additional 41,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,970,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,538 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

