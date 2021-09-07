$0.16 EPS Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. Denny’s posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Denny’s by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 13.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.49. 22,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,763. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00.

About Denny's

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

