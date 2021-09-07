Brokerages Set Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Target Price at $318.85

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $836,581,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $141,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $341.58. 90,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,405. Accenture has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $344.08. The company has a market cap of $216.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.17 and its 200-day moving average is $293.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

