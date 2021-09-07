AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 61.7% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 12.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.3% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.89. The company had a trading volume of 419,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,784. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

