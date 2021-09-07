Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 95 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walmart by 552.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 136.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Walmart by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $110,768,314.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $943,991,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,198,120.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,196,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,357,633. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.82. 94,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.97. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

