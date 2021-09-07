Gemsstock Ltd. Sells 58,500 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gemsstock Ltd. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 4.3% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 42,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.90. The company had a trading volume of 273,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,857,886. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $477.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

