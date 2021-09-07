BiFi (BIFI) Hits Market Cap of $8.41 Million

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. BiFi has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and $635,481.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0783 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00080412 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015154 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00324218 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00041846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00013039 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

