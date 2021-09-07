Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Tops $260.06 on Top Exchanges (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for approximately $260.06 or 0.00556482 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $4.83 billion and $1.34 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,733.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $654.27 or 0.01399998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.06 or 0.00336074 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00033675 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002765 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

