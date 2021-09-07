JavaScript Token (JS) Hits One Day Volume of $2.00

JavaScript Token (CURRENCY:JS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, JavaScript Token has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One JavaScript Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. JavaScript Token has a total market cap of $6,767.04 and approximately $2.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JavaScript Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00126994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00173384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,507.43 or 0.07505198 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,619.64 or 0.99756587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.52 or 0.00884858 BTC.

JavaScript Token Coin Profile

JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 coins. JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . JavaScript Token’s official website is jschain.io

JavaScript Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JavaScript Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JavaScript Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JavaScript Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JavaScript Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JavaScript Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.