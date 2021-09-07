Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Hits Market Cap of $2.94 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for about $11.15 or 0.00023703 BTC on exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.94 million and $328.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00126994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00173384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,507.43 or 0.07505198 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,619.64 or 0.99756587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.52 or 0.00884858 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

