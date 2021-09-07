California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $13,259,081.70 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $13,259,081.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $3,384,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $116,544.35.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $3,341,411.94.

On Monday, August 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 8,300 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $251,158.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,777 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $294,678.78.

On Monday, August 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $198,026.55.

On Friday, August 6th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 162,384 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $4,905,620.64.

On Monday, August 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,400 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $2,954,520.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 83,591 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,362,281.66.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 39,453 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,112,180.07.

Shares of NYSE CRC traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.96. The company had a trading volume of 71,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $37.47.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $1,268,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,765,000 after buying an additional 1,389,993 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $75,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $8,922,000.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

