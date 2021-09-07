FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) CFO Andrew D. Sandifer Purchases 1,260 Shares

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FMC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.54. The company had a trading volume of 27,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day moving average is $108.70. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FMC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

