Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives $23.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 137.1% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 17,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 41,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,582. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

