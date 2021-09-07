British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

Several research firms have weighed in on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($40.50) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Karen Guerra bought 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, for a total transaction of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00).

Shares of LON:BATS traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,722.50 ($35.57). 1,423,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,177. The stock has a market cap of £62.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,732.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,738.04. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.