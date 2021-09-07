Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $76.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.90.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.
Shares of HUBG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.93. 2,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.53. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
