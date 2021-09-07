Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $76.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of HUBG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.93. 2,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.53. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.