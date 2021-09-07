Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $76.90 Average PT from Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.90.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Hub Group stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
