Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $76.90 Average PT from Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hub Group stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

