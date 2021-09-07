Hannover Rück’s (HVRRY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HVRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

HVRRY stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.50. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.14. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $97.10.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

