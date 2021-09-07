Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.72% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:BFLY traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $13.27. 153,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,503. Butterfly Network has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

