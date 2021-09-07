Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.75

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.75 and last traded at C$15.40, with a volume of 2620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

