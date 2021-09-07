Brokerages Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.48 Million

Analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce $149.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.09 million and the lowest is $147.98 million. 8X8 posted sales of $129.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $611.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $626.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $708.85 million, with estimates ranging from $691.80 million to $758.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.10. 12,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,728. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $143,098.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $125,881.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,436.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,489 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after buying an additional 2,902,703 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 23.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter worth about $20,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in 8X8 by 24.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 432,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 93.0% in the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 729,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after buying an additional 351,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

