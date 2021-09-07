Crypto Sports Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 86.9% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $484,191.64 and $867.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

