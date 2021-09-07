Analysts Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.55. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIRC. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after buying an additional 953,421 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after buying an additional 8,099,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,975,000 after buying an additional 590,980 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,374,000 after buying an additional 234,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,582,000 after buying an additional 411,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.36. 10,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,728. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 101.73%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

