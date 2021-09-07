Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $116.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.33.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of EW traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.95. 43,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,134. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $121.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $22,659,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 478,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after buying an additional 239,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

