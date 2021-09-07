Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

BNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE BNL traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $27.57. 17,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,267. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 58.81. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $165,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

