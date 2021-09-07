0x Hits Market Capitalization of $864.71 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. One 0x coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002175 BTC on popular exchanges. 0x has a market capitalization of $864.71 million and approximately $182.15 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0x has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00060328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00151700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $352.31 or 0.00749272 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00044852 BTC.

About 0x

0x is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

