MIB Coin Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $322,452.80 and $54.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00110104 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00026750 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 426,470,356 coins and its circulating supply is 149,168,428 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

