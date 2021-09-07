Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 51.33 ($0.67).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 51 ($0.67) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of LLOY traded down GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 43.25 ($0.57). The stock had a trading volume of 83,448,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,125,906. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.74. The company has a market cap of £30.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 181,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

