-$2.32 EPS Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will report earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.17). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.03) to ($8.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($9.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.56) to ($8.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,199,622.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,659,000 after acquiring an additional 753,356 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after acquiring an additional 689,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,773 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,880,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,068,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RETA stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,455. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.56. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

