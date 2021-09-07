The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.43

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$102.43 and last traded at C$102.25, with a volume of 39840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$101.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$90.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$82.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total value of C$630,880.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total transaction of C$361,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,384 shares in the company, valued at C$3,834,039.69. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,762.

About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

