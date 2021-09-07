Analyzing SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get SRAX alerts:

12.4% of SRAX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of SRAX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Stagwell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SRAX has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagwell has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SRAX and Stagwell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRAX $14.65 million 9.21 -$14.70 million ($0.84) -6.44 Stagwell $1.20 billion 0.54 -$228.97 million N/A N/A

SRAX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stagwell.

Profitability

This table compares SRAX and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRAX -114.62% -67.89% -41.45% Stagwell -17.26% N/A -13.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SRAX and Stagwell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRAX 0 0 3 0 3.00 Stagwell 0 0 0 0 N/A

SRAX presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 60.20%. Given SRAX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SRAX is more favorable than Stagwell.

Summary

Stagwell beats SRAX on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc. is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies. The BIGToken segment includes the sale of advertising campaigns and proprietary consumer data obtained through its BIGToken application. SRAX was founded by Christopher Miglino and Erin DeRuggiero in August 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.